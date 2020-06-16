Tamil Naduâ€™s COVID-19 death toll crosses 500

The total number of cases in Chennai now stand at 34,245.

The number of deaths due to COVID-19 shot upto 528 on Tuesday in Tamil Nadu, with 49 recorded deaths in just a single day. The state recorded 1,515 cases of coronavirus, taking the total number of cases in Tamil Nadu to 48,019.

Of the 1,515 new cases, 919 are from Chennai â€" after over a week, the city has recorded less than 1,000 cases per day.

On Tuesday, 32 deaths were recorded in government hospitals while 14 were reported in private hospitals. Of these, three deceased persons had no comorbidities.

The youngest person to die in a private hospital is a 48-year-old in Kancheepuram who had systemic hypertension and seizure disorder with complaints of fever and difficulty in breathing. He was admitted on June 8 and died the next day due to respiratory failure.

The three persons who died with no comorbidities include a 42-year-old male from Thiruvallur district who was admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) in Chennai. His COVID-19 test sample was taken on June 10 which turned out positive on June 11. He, however, died on June 15 due to cardiopulmonary arrest, COVID-19 pneumonia, acute respiratory distress syndrome and respiratory failure.

The second person was a 64-year-old male from Chennai who was admitted on June 11 at RGGGH. He died on June 11 due to cardiopulmonary arrest, COVID-19 pneumonia and respiratory failure.

The third patient was a 55-year-old male from Chennai who was admitted on June 12 at the Stanley Medical College and Hospital in Chennai. The patient died on June 15 due to bronchopneumonia, respiratory failure and COVID-19.

The youngest person to die in a government hospital on Tuesday was a 22-year-old female from Chennai who had Type I Diabetes Mellitus, Down's Syndrome and other comorbidities. She was admitted to RGGGH on May 26. She died on June 15 due to cardiopulmonary arrest, COVID-19 Pneumonia, acute respiratory distress syndrome, respiratory Failure and COVID-19.

The number of active cases in the state currently stands at 20,706 and a total of 7,48,244 have been tested so far. 19,242 samples were tested on Tuesday alone.