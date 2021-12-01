Tamil Nadu resumes bus services to neighbouring Kerala

Public transport services to the neighbouring state were suspended by Tamil Nadu earlier following a surge in COVID-19 cases in Kerala.

Operation of buses would resume to neighbouring state of Kerala, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said on Tuesday, November 30. Announcing extension of current norms to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 till December 15, Stalin said inter-state public transportation services would be operational in respect of Kerala as well.

The Chief Minister pointed out that already, inter-state public transportation services are operational vis-a-vis other neighbouring states of Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, the Chief Minister said such services would resume with Kerala. Following a surge in virus cases in Kerala, public transport services to the neighbouring state were suspended by Tamil Nadu.

The COVID-19 guidelines currently in place in Tamil Nadu include following appropriate behaviour like wearing masks, maintaining physical distance and basic hygiene. Testing, tracking, treating and vaccination are the other key norms followed. CM Stalin appealed to the people to cooperate with the government's initiatives to help fully prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Health department principal secretary J Radhakrishnan took part in a review meeting chaired by Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan and explained about the measures taken by the government to enhance surveillance in Tamil Nadu following the emergence of new virus variant Omicron in South Africa.

Talking to reporters, Minister for Medical and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian said Tamil Nadu ranked top in the number of RT-PCR samples testing and added that currently one lakh RT-PCR samples were tested on a daily basis in the laboratories.

Stating that the state has not reported any Omicron variant, he said samples collected have tested positive from places where people gather in large numbers like shopping streets and commercial complexes, adding, the Delta variant was widely detected.

"Surveillance has been enhanced in all the four international airports of the State and monitoring of those passengers arriving from foreign countries have been intensified," he said.