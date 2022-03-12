Tamil Nadu reports zero COVID-19 fatalities for first time in 2 years

Tamil Nadu reported zero fatalities due to COVID-19 for the first time in nearly two years and logged 112 new infections.

news Coronavirus

Continuing with a declining trend, Tamil Nadu reported zero fatalities due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours after a gap of nearly two years and logged 112 new infections pushing the caseload to 34,51,710, the Health department said on Friday. Fatalities remain unchanged at 38,023 with zero fatalities in the last 24 hours, a medical bulletin said in Chennai.

The state reported its first death due to COVID-19 in March 2020 and reached a peak of 10,186 in May 2021 during the second wave of the pathogen. In March 2022, till today, Tamil Nadu logged 19 deaths, the bulletin said.

Recoveries eclipsed new cases with 327 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 34,12,226 leaving 1,461 active infections.

Among districts, Chennai logged 42 cases followed by Coimbatore (13) and Chengalpet (12) while the remaining districts reported new infections in single digits.

The state capital's overall tally stood at 7,50,654.

A total of 42,241 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 6,49,21,412.

As many as 16 districts recorded zero new cases in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, India logged 4,194 new coronavirus infections, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,29,84,261, while the active cases dipped to 42,219, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The death toll climbed to 5,15,714 with 255 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.10 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate further improved to 98.70 per cent, the ministry said.

A reduction of 2,269 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded as 0.52 per cent and the weekly positivity rate as 0.55 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,24, 26,328 while the case fatality rate was recorded as 1.20 per cent.