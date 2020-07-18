Tamil Nadu reports 88 COVID-19 deaths on Saturday

news Coronavirus

Tamil Nadu recorded the highest number of deaths on Saturday, with 88 patients succumbing to the disease in the state. This takes the total number of deaths due to coronavirus to 2,403.

Tamil Nadu reported 4,807 new cases of COVID-19, of which Chennai recorded 1,219 cases. With the new cases reported on Saturday, the state currently has 49,452 people undergoing treatment for coronavirus.

Tiruvallur district recorded the second-highest number of new cases on Saturday at 370, followed by Chengalpattu with 323 cases and Vellore with 191 cases. Madurai, which has been recording over 200 cases in recent days, reported less than 200 cases on Saturday. Madurai recorded 185 cases; the district recorded 263 cases on Friday and 267 cases on Thursday.

On Saturday, 3,049 patients were discharged from various hospitals following recovery. The state has so far witnessed 1,13,856 patients recovering from the infection.

The state reported 4,731 local cases and 76 imported cases. Of the 76 people, 17 passengers returned from foreign countries. As of Saturday, 385 people who returned by international flights and 245 people who returned to Tamil Nadu by domestic flights are undergoing treatment for coronavirus and are under the surveillance of airport authorities.

In Tamil Nadu, 1,65,714 people have so far tested positive for the coronavirus.

On Saturday, the state lifted 48,195 samples from 47,179 people. The state has till now taken 18,79,499 samples from 18,04,177 persons for testing.

Among the 88 deaths reported on Saturday, a 29-year-old was the youngest patient to succumb to the disease. The 29-year-old female from Salem with systemic hypertension was admitted to the Mohan Kumaramangalam Government Medical College Hospital, Salem on July 15. The patient tested positive for the coronavirus on the same day, but succumbed to the disease on July 27. The cause of the death was reported as respiratory failure, COVID-19 pneumonia, postpartum cortical venous thrombosis and hypothyroidism.

The state also saw three patients who were brought dead-on-arrival testing positive for coronavirus. A 57-year-old female from Chennai and 58-year-old male who were brought dead to the Kilpauk Medical College Hospital later tested positive for the coronavirus. Similarly, an 84-year-old male from Coimbatore who was brought dead to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital was later found to be COVID-19 positive.