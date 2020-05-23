Tamil Nadu reports 759 COVID-19 cases, total cases cross 15,000

Five people succumbed to the virus, taking the total number of deaths in the state to 103.

Tamil Nadu crossed the 15,000-mark on Saturday as 759 people tested positive for COVID-19. The state currently has 7,915 active cases and 15,512 total cases of coronavirus. Five people succumbed to the virus, taking the total number of deaths in the state to 103.

According to the bulletin released by the Tamil Nadu Health and Family Welfare Department, the state has tested 12,155 samples from 11,872 people. On Saturday, of the 759 fresh cases of COVID-19, 710 are local cases while 49 cases are imported.

Among the 49 imported cases, 24 people have returned from Maharashtra, one from Delhi, three from West Bengal, one from Telangana, one from Uttar Pradesh, one from Andhra Pradesh and six from Rajasthan. Of the people who returned from foreign countries and tested positive on Saturday, five people returned from the Philippines and seven returned from London, United Kingdom.

A 67-year-old man from Chennai with chronic kidney disease on hemodialysis died on Wednesday at 8.05 am in a private hospital due to acute respiratory distress syndrome and Type I respiratory failure.

A 75-year-old woman from Chennai with senile dementia, chronic debilitated state died on Friday at 2.00 pm at the Stanley Medical College Hospital due to aspiration pneumonitis and COVID-19.

A 68-year-old man from Chennai with systemic hypertension, type 2 diabetes mellitus died on Friday at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) at 12.15 pm due to respiratory failure, COVID–19 pneumonia.

A 54-year-old man from Chennai with type 2 diabetes mellitus died at RGGGH on Friday at 10.15 am due to respiratory failure, COVID–19 positive status, Bilateral Pneumonia and type 2 diabetes.

A 53-year-old man from Chennai with systemic hypertension died at the Government Medical College and Hospital, Omandurar Government Estate on Saturday at 7.30 am due to acute pulmonary edema, systemic hypertension, COVID-19 positive status, COVID pneumonia and respiratory failure.

Chennai recorded 624 cases on Saturday followed by Chengalpattu with 39 cases and Thiruvallur with 17 cases. Kancheepuram recorded 13 cases, Tiruvannamalai recorded six cases, Vizhupuram recorded four cases, Tenkasi recorded two cases, Cuddalore, Madurai, Ranipet, Theni, Pudukottai recorded one case each.