Tamil Nadu reports 669 new COVID-19 cases, 506 are from Chennai

Chennai has been reporting new COVID-19 cases in hundreds over the past few days, and on Sunday, it recorded its highest ever single-day rise. On May 10, 506 new COVID-19 cases were reported from Chennai. Over the past week, from 1,458 cases on May 3, Chennaiâ€™s numbers have since doubled to 3,389. The district has 3,171 active cases as of May 10. This total number (3,389) is 47% of the stateâ€™s total, which now stands at 7,204.

As has been the trend over the last week, a majority of the cases reported on Sunday too are linked to the Koyambedu wholesale market cluster, originating from Chennai city.

Three persons have died due to COVID-19 in the state taking its total number of casualties to 47 as on May 10. A 74-year-old man from Chengalpattu, admitted to Chengalpattu Medical College Hospital on May 8, died on the same day. His test for COVID-19 returned positive on May 10. Second death reported on Sunday is a 59-year-old man with type-2 diabetes mellitus and coronary artery disease from Chennai. He was admitted to Stanley Medical College Hospital on May 7 and died three days later, on May 10 at 2.30 am. The third death is of a 55-year-old man with chronic kidney disease, type-2 diabetes mellitus and systemic hypertension from Thiruvallur. He was admitted to Kilpauk Medical College Hospital in Chennai on May 4 and passed away on May 9 at 1.20 am. His test for COVID-19 returned positive on May 10.

After Chennai, the most number of cases reported on Sunday were from two of its neighbouring districts - Thiruvallur with 47 and Chengalpattu with 43 new COVID-19 cases. Apart from Tirunelveli and Krishnagiri districts that have reported 10 new COVID-19 cases each on Sunday, the other districts â€” Ariyalur, Cuddalore, Kancheepuram, Karur, Madurai, Perambalur, Pudukottai, Ramanathapuram, Ranipet, Theni, Tirupattur, Vellore, Villupuram and Virudhunagar â€” have all reported new cases in single digits.

Notably, Krishnagiri was the only district which was a green zone in the state just until a few days ago. Cuddalore, that had a sudden spurt in numbers in the last one week, has reported only one new COVID-19 case on Sunday.

One hundred and thirty-five patients who were being treated for COVID-19 have been discharged in the state on Sunday. With this, the total number of recoveries in Tamil Nadu stands at 1,959. The state has 5,195 active COVID-19 cases as of May 10. A total of 364 children below the age of 12 have been infected by the virus in the state.