Tamil Nadu reports 669 new COVID-19 cases, 506 are from Chennai

Over the past week, from 1,458 cases on May 3, Chennai’s numbers have since doubled to 3,389.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

Chennai has been reporting new COVID-19 cases in hundreds over the past few days, and on Sunday, it recorded its highest ever single-day rise. On May 10, 506 new COVID-19 cases were reported from Chennai. Over the past week, from 1,458 cases on May 3, Chennai’s numbers have since doubled to 3,389. The district has 3,171 active cases as of May 10. This total number (3,389) is 47% of the state’s total, which now stands at 7,204.

As has been the trend over the last week, a majority of the cases reported on Sunday too are linked to the Koyambedu wholesale market cluster, originating from Chennai city.

Three persons have died due to COVID-19 in the state taking its total number of casualties to 47 as on May 10. A 74-year-old man from Chengalpattu, admitted to Chengalpattu Medical College Hospital on May 8, died on the same day. His test for COVID-19 returned positive on May 10. Second death reported on Sunday is a 59-year-old man with type-2 diabetes mellitus and coronary artery disease from Chennai. He was admitted to Stanley Medical College Hospital on May 7 and died three days later, on May 10 at 2.30 am. The third death is of a 55-year-old man with chronic kidney disease, type-2 diabetes mellitus and systemic hypertension from Thiruvallur. He was admitted to Kilpauk Medical College Hospital in Chennai on May 4 and passed away on May 9 at 1.20 am. His test for COVID-19 returned positive on May 10.

After Chennai, the most number of cases reported on Sunday were from two of its neighbouring districts - Thiruvallur with 47 and Chengalpattu with 43 new COVID-19 cases. Apart from Tirunelveli and Krishnagiri districts that have reported 10 new COVID-19 cases each on Sunday, the other districts — Ariyalur, Cuddalore, Kancheepuram, Karur, Madurai, Perambalur, Pudukottai, Ramanathapuram, Ranipet, Theni, Tirupattur, Vellore, Villupuram and Virudhunagar — have all reported new cases in single digits.

Notably, Krishnagiri was the only district which was a green zone in the state just until a few days ago. Cuddalore, that had a sudden spurt in numbers in the last one week, has reported only one new COVID-19 case on Sunday.

One hundred and thirty-five patients who were being treated for COVID-19 have been discharged in the state on Sunday. With this, the total number of recoveries in Tamil Nadu stands at 1,959. The state has 5,195 active COVID-19 cases as of May 10. A total of 364 children below the age of 12 have been infected by the virus in the state.