Tamil Nadu reports 5890 new COVID-19 cases, 120 deaths

Tamil Nadu currently has 54,122 active cases.

Tamil Nadu on Monday recorded 5,890 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the overall tally of coronavirus patients in the state to 3,43,945. The state recorded 120 deaths on Monday, taking the death toll to 5,886.



Tamil Nadu currently has 54,122 active cases. On Monday, as many as 5,667 patients were discharged from various hospitals upon recovery; 2,83,937 people have recovered in the state so far.



Of the fresh cases, Chennai recorded 1,185 cases, Madurai recorded 136 cases and Coimbatore recorded 393 cases. Three of Chennai's neighbouring districts - Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur- together logged 706 infections; the rest of the cases were scattered across Tamil Nadu, said a bulletin from the Health and Family Welfare Department.



Chennai's share in Tamil Nadu's overall tally of coronavirus cases is 1,17,839. Of the 5,886 deaths in the state till date, 2,478 have been from Chennai.



On Monday, 110 people with comorbidities succumbed to the coronavirus. Ten people without comorbidities succumbed to the coronavirus at private and government hospitals in Tamil Nadu.



A 33-year-old man was admitted to a private hospital in Salem on August 7 with complaints of fever, cough and difficulty in breathing for 10 days. The patient, without any comorbidities, tested positive for the virus and died due to COVID-19 and ARDS (Acute respiratory distress syndrome) on Sunday.



A 30-year-old patient from Thirunelveli was admitted to the Kanyakumari Medical College Hospital on August 14. The patient died on August 15 due to diabetes, chronic kidney disease, COVID-19 pneumonia and cardiopulmonary arrest.



Two men, aged 93 and 94, were among those who succumbed to the virus in various hospitals.



While 67,532 samples were tested, cumulatively 37,78,778 specimens have been examined, all under RT-PCR.



There are 136 COVID-19 test labs, 62 in government and 74 in private facilities.