Tamil Nadu reports 1,974 new COVID-19 cases, 38 deaths in one day

Of the 38 fatalities, seven did not have any comorbid conditions and the youngest person to have succumbed is a 30-year-old woman from Chennai.

On Sunday, June 14, Tamil Nadu reported 1,974 new COVID-19 cases, of which 1,415 are from Chennai alone. The stateâ€™s COVID-19 tally now stands at 44,661 and 71% of these cases are from Chennai.

Thirty-eight persons are reported to have succumbed to the disease, and this includes a few reconciliation deaths (due to underreported deaths), the earliest being June 5. With this, Tamil Nadu has totally reported 435 fatalities as on date. This fatality rate is less than one percent of its total.

Of the 38 fatalities, seven did not have any comorbid conditions and the youngest person to have succumbed is a 30-year-old woman from Chennai. Admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) on June 3, the 30-year-old patientâ€™s sample for COVID-19 testing was taken on June 4, and a day later, her result came out positive.

The patient died 10 days later, on June 13 due to cardiac arrest. While the bulletin did not mention any specific comorbidities, it said that the patient had Systemic Lupus Erythematosis, which is an autoimmune disease.

Tamil Nadu has 19,676 active COVID-19 cases, and has discharged 24,547 patients as on June 14, which makes up almost 55% of the total number of cases in the state.

A total of 2,106 passengers who entered Tamil Nadu via air (domestic or international flights), road (bus or private vehicle), rail and sea have been found diagnosed with COVID-19. This is from a total of 2,00,081 passengers who returned to the state from as early as May 9.

Tamil Naduâ€™s hotspot is concentrated around Chennai and its neighbouring districts. The four â€” Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu â€” put together constitute 37,352, which is about 83% of the stateâ€™s tally.

So far, 2,270 children below the age of 12 and 5,139 patients above the age of 60 have been infected.