Tamil Nadu records overall voter turnout of 71.79%

Chennai district saw the lowest voter turnout in the state with 59.40%, while Kallakurichi recorded the highest at 78%.

Tamil Nadu recorded an overall voter turnout of 71.79%, as the state went to polls amid the COVID-19 pandemic. However, this figure is an estimate and is likely to increase, said the Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer, Satyabrata Sahoo. With COVID-19 cases rising in the state, particularly in Chennai, the voter turnout was slightly less than the 2016 Assembly polls, which saw a voter turnout of 74.24%. Polling began at 7 am on Tuesday morning and concluded by 7 pm the same day. The last hour, between 6 and 7 pm was reserved for persons who had tested positive for COVID-19.

Chennai district saw the lowest voter turnout in the state with 59.40%, while Kallakurichi recorded the highest at 78%. Kallakurichi is a newly formed district, split from Villupuram district. In 2019, Kallakurichi became Tamil Naduâ€™s 33rd district and is made up of four Assembly constituencies.

Only a handful of districts registered over 75% voters this Assembly election. This includes districts such as Dharmapuri (77.23%), Thiruvannamalai (75.63%), Villupuram (75.51%), Salem (75.33%), Namakkal (77.91%), Karur(77.60%), Perambalur (77.08%), Ariyalur (77.88%), in addition to Kallakurichi.

In Chennai, the highest voter turnout was registered from RK Nagar Assemby constituency with 66.57%. RK Nagar was previously held by former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa till her demise and later AMMK founder TTV Dhinakaran was elected as an MLA from the constituency through a bye-poll in 2017. The lowest voter turnout in Chennai was reported from Villivakkam (55.5%) followed by Velachery (55.93%).

Chennai had in 2016 recorded an overall poll percentage of 60.99%. Notably in 2016, Villupuram saw 79.44% voter turnout. Coimbatore recorded 68.13% and Madurai saw 75.29% voter turnout during the previous Assembly elections. Also, Dharmapuri had seen the highest voter turnout percentage at 85.03% in 2016.