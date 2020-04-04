Tamil Nadu records 74 new cases and 1 death due to COVID-19, total tally at 485

Of the total number of cases in Tamil Nadu, 437 were related to the Tablighi jamaat meeting.

Tamil Nadu recorded 74 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, pushing the tally of cases in the state to 485. One more COVID-19 patient died in Tamil Nadu, taking the death toll due to novel coronavirus to three.

Speaking to reporters in Chennai, Health Secretary Dr Beela Rajesh said that of the 74 new cases, 73 patients had attended the Tablighi Jamaat conference in Delhi recently. Thus, 437 out of the 485 positive cases have either attended the Tablighi Jamaat meeting or were their contacts.

Dr Beela Rajesh also said that 1200 persons who had attended the conference in Delhi have been identified and isolated either in hospitals or at their own houses.

The one other person who reported positive for COVID-19 on Saturday is from Chennai and his travel history and contact history is yet to be known.

Meanwhile one more COVID-19 positive patient succumbed to the infection on Saturday afternoon according to the health secretary. A 53-year-old woman, whose husband also was tested positive for novel coronavirus, was admitted to the Theni Government Hospital where she passed away on Saturday afternoon. Her samples were sent for testing and returned positive on Saturday. This is the second death recorded on Saturday due to COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu.

Earlier on Saturday, a 51-year-old man, who was admitted at the Villupuram government hospital, and tested positive on March 31 passed away.

The first victim of coronavirus in Tamil Nadu was a 54-year-old man from Madurai who was tested positive and undergoing treatment at Madurai Rajaji Government Hospital.

The Greater Chennai Corporation has requested passengers who travelled on two flights from Delhi to Chennai on March 24 to stay on home quarantine for 28 days. The advisory also urged the passengers to seek medical care immediately if they develop any symptoms of COVID-19.