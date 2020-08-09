Tamil Nadu records 5,883 new COVID-19 cases, 118 new deaths

For the second consecutive day since early June, Chennai reported fewer than 1,000 cases.

In Tamil Nadu, 5,883 patients tested positive for the coronavirus on Saturday, taking the total number of active cases to 53,481. The state recorded 118 deaths of people admitted to private and government facilities due to the virus. The state reported 5,043 people getting discharged from hospitals following recovery.

For the second consecutive day since early June, Chennai reported less than 1,000 cases. On Saturday, Chennai reported 986 new cases of the coronavirus. From June 3, Chennai started to witness a spike in cases; the daily numbers of new cases started to decline only after the end of an intensified lockdown announced in the city till July 5. However, new cases in the neighbouring Kancheepuram-Tiruvallur- Chengalpattu region and other districts continue to record the same or higher numbers of cases.

Theni recorded the second highest number of cases on Saturday with 452 people testing positive for the virus, followed by Chengalpattu with 425 cases, Tiruvallur with 391 cases and Kancheepuram with 284 new cases of the coronavirus.

Chennai continues to have the highest number of active cases of COVID-19 (11,734), followed by Tiruvallur (3,403), Kancheepuram (2,769), Chengalpattu (2,689) and Tirunelveli (2,308).

The state tested 67,553 samples from 65,872 people. Till now, the state has tested 31,55,619 samples from 30,41,529 people.

In the state, 2,90,907 patients have tested positive till now. Of the total, 2,32,618 patients have recovered following treatment.

Tamil Nadu recorded 118 deaths on Saturday. Eighty one patients who succumbed to the coronavirus were receiving treatment in government hospitals and 37 patients were receiving treatment in private facilities. Over 100 patients with comorbidities and nine patients without comorbidities succumbed to the infection.

On Saturday, two young patients, aged 29 and 30, succumbed to the infection.

A 29-year-old woman from Chennai with gestational diabetes mellitus was brought dead to a private hospital on August 6 at 5.37 pm. The patient had complaints of fever and difficulty in breathing for a day and died due to COVID-19.

A 30-year-old patient from Thanjavur was admitted to Thanjavur Medical College Hospital on August 3 at 4.17 am. The patient died on August 6 at 6.25 pm due to respiratory failure, COVID-19 and diabetes mellitus.