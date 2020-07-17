Tamil Nadu records 4538 new COVID-19 cases, 79 deaths

In a new high, the state tested 48,669 samples from 47,539 people for COVID-19.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

Tamil Nadu recorded 4,538 new cases of the novel coronavirus as well as 3,391 discharges on Friday. The state witnessed the most number of deaths in a single day as 79 patients succumbed to the infection. All but one of the deceased had comorbidities.

Even as doctors and public health experts have been pressing for more testing, Tamil Nadu tested the highest number of patients so far for the coronavirus on Friday. The state collected 48,669 samples from 47,539 people for COVID-19 testing.

On Friday, the state reported 4,538 local COVID-19 cases and 75 imported cases of the coronavirus. As of Friday, the state has 47,782 patients undergoing treatment for the disease.

Chennai reported 1,243 new cases of the coronavirus. Among the other districts, Madurai (263) recorded the highest number of new cases of COVID-19, followed by Tiruvallur with 220 cases, Virudhunagar with 196 cases and Thoothukudi with 189 cases.

Chennai currently has 14,923 people receiving treatment for the disease, followed by Tiruvallur (3,163), Madurai (3,043), Chengalpattu (2,087) and Kancheepuram (2,015).

In Tamil Nadu, a total of 1,60,907 people have tested positive for the coronavirus so far. On Friday alone, 3,391 people recovered from coronavirus. A total of 1,10,807 patients have been discharged following recovery.

The state reported its highest number of deaths so far on Friday. The state capital saw 36 people succumb to the infection. As of Friday, 1,376 people have died in Chennai due to the coronavirus and 2,315 people have died of infection in Tamil Nadu.

Among the 79 deaths reported on Friday, 56 people were receiving treatment in government facilities and 22 people were receiving treatment in private hospitals. The death of two persons from July 13 has been notified in the bulletin issued by the state government on Friday.

A 51-year-old diabetic male from Vellore was admitted to a private medical college hospital with complaints of cough and breathing difficulty on July 16. The patient died on the same day at 5.15 am due to acute respiratory distress syndrome and COVID-19.

A 70-year-old patient also died on the same day of admission. The woman, with diabetes and coronary artery disease, from Vellore was admitted to the Vellore Medical College and Hospital after she tested positive for the coronavirus on July 15. The patient succumbed to death within three hours of admission on July 15 at 6.15 pm due to coronary artery disease, systemic hypertension, diabetes and COVID-19.