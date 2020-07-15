Tamil Nadu records 4,526 new COVID-19 cases, 1,078 from Chennai

15,814 of the 47,912 active COVID-19 cases are from Chennai.

Tamil Nadu reported 4,526 new COVID-19 cases and discharged 4,743 patients on July 14. The state presently has 47,912 active COVID-19 cases.

While 15,814 of the active COVID-19 cases are from Chennai, its three immediate neighbours Kancheepuram (2,539), Chengalpattu (2,688) and Thiruvallur (3,005) and Madurai (4,199) have 12,431 active COVID-19 cases.

Other districts with over thousand active COVID-19 cases include Coimbatore with 1,131, Kanyakumari with 1,050, Theni with 1,212, Thiruvannamalai with 1,352, Thoothukudi with 1,359, Vellore with 1,744 and Virudhunagar with 1,425.

On Tuesday, the most number of patients were discharged from Chennai and Chengalpattu, with 1,858 and 1,167 respectively. Four hundred and eight patients were discharged from Ramanathapuram, bringing its total number of active cases under 1000.

In addition to Chennai which reported 1,078 new COVID-19 cases, a high number of new cases were reported from Chengalpattu with 264, Madurai with 450, Thiruvallur with 360 and Virudhunagar with 328 on Tuesday. Coimbatore, Dindigul, Kancheepuram, Kanyakumari, Sivagangai, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi, Trichy, Vellore and Villupuram districts reported over 100 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

Sixty-seven patients succumbed to COVID-19 in the state on July 14. This includes two deaths without any comorbidities from earlier.

A 53-year-old male patient from Tenkasi who had been admitted to Madurai government hospital on July 7 tested positive on the same day. He succumbed to COVID-positive pneumonia on July 12.

Another was a 56-year-old man from Trichy who was admitted to Trichy government hospital on July 11, and tested positive for the novel coronavirus. He passed away on July 12.

So far in Tamil Nadu, 16,25,558 persons have been tested for COVID-19. Of this, 1,47,324 have tested positive for COVID-19 disease. While 97,310 have recovered, 2,099 patients have died due to COVID-19 in the state.