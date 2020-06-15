Tamil Nadu records 44 more deaths, 1,843 new COVID-19 cases

Chennai has recorded 1,257 new positive cases of COVID-19, followed by Chengalpattu with 120 new cases.

Tamil Nadu recorded 44 deaths and 1,843 new COVID-19 cases on Monday. The state has been recording a high number of deaths for the past week, reportedly after the reconciliation of deaths from the last week of May and the beginning of June.

44 deaths have been reported in the state on Monday, but most of them are people who died over the past couple of days. Around 130 deaths have been reported between June 11 and June 15.

Of the 44 deaths reported on Monday, 12 people died at private hospitals and 32 deaths were reported at government hospitals. While eleven people had no comorbidities, the rest of the 33 people had comorbid conditions and succumbed to the infection. The total number of deaths currently stands at 479.

Among the deaths reported on Monday was a 63-year-old male from Krishnagiri with systemic hypertension and diabetes who was admitted to the hospital with complaints of cough and breathing difficulty. However, he succumbed within 11 hours of being admitted to Government Headquarters Hospital in Krishnagiri, on June 13 at 11.45 pm due to Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome and respiratory failure.

A 32-year-old male from Thiruvallur admitted with bronchial asthma on June 14 at 08.40 am in Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) in Chennai died June 14 at 11.50 pm due to cardiac arrest, COVID-pneumonia, acute respiratory distress syndrome, respiratory failure and bronchial asthma. A 34-year-old male from Chennai died on June 14 at 10.35 pm due to cardiac arrest, COVID-pneumonia and respiratory failure.

The 44 patients who succumbed were between the ages of 32 years and 79 years.

According to the medical bulletin issued by the Health and Family Welfare Department, 1,789 cases reported on Monday were indigenous cases, while 54 others had returned from other states and tested positive. One person each from Doha, Dubai and the UAE, two persons from Malaysia, and four persons each from Muscat and Qatar, who returned to Tamil Nadu on international flights tested positive on Monday.

Three persons from Delhi and one person each from Odisha and Uttar Pradesh returned from other states via domestic flights and tested positive for COVID-19. Among the passengers returning from other states by road and train, 18 persons from Maharashtra, eight passengers from Delhi, four persons from Karnataka, three persons from Kerala, two persons from Rajasthan and one person from Delhi tested positive for coronavirus.

On Monday, around 18,403 samples were sent for testing. 797 patients were also discharged following recovery.