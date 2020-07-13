Tamil Nadu records 4,328 new COVID-19 cases, over 20% are from three districts

Tamil Nadu recorded 4,328 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, taking the total number of active cases in the state to 48,196. 3,035 patients were discharged following treatment. With this, the total number of reported cases in the state is at 1,42,798 while 92,567 patients have since recovered. 66 patients succumbed to the disease.

1,140 new cases were reported in Chennai today even as cases in the cityâ€™s three neighbouring districts continued to show a spike in the number of new cases. The three districtsâ€” Kancheepuram (352), Tiruvallur (337) and Chengalpattu (219)â€” recorded 908 cases on Monday.

Madurai, one of the hotspot districts where lockdown has been extended till July 14, recorded 464 new cases on Monday. Eight districts recorded over 100 new COVID-19 cases.

As per the health bulletin, Chennai has the highest number of active cases (16,601), followed by Madurai (3,803), Chengalpattu (3,589), Tiruvallur (2,647) and Kancheepuram (2,573).

Of the 3,035 patients discharged from hospitals on Monday, 2,079 were from Chennai.

The state reported 4,270 local cases and 58 imported cases of the coronavirus. 44,560 samples were lifted from 43,548 people on Monday.

66 people succumbed to the disease in the state. The deaths of 59 patients with comorbidities and seven without comorbidities were recorded on Monday.

Two deaths of patients from July 6 and July 8 have been added to the medical bulletin issued on Monday.

A 55-year-old man from Thoothukudi was admitted to the Tirunelveli Medical College and Hospital on July 4 with chronic kidney disease. The samples of the patient were sent for testing on July 8. However, the patient died on the same day at 10.20 pm due to respiratory failure, COVID-19, chronic kidney disease and severe anaemia.

A 63-year-old man from Tenkasi, admitted to the Tirunelveli Medical College and Hospital with diabetes, coronary artery disease and chronic kidney disease died due to respiratory failure, diabetes mellitus, coronary artery disease, chronic kidney disease and COVID-19 on July 6.