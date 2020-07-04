Tamil Nadu records 4,280 new cases of COVID-19 and 65 deaths

Chennai reported over 1800 new cases while 352 tested positive in Madurai.

In Tamil Nadu, 4,280 people have tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday. The new cases take the total number of active cases in the state to 44,956, while the number of patients who have recovered from the coronavirus stand at 60,592. The overall case count in the state is 1.07 lakh.

On Saturday, Chennai recorded a slight decrease in the number of cases compared to Friday. Chennai reported 1,842 new cases on Saturday. However, the trend was slightly worrying in Madurai as the new cases increased to 352 as against 287 cases on Friday.

Chengalpattu recorded the next highest COVID-19 positive cases with 215 people testing positive for the virus. The other districts that recorded more than 100 cases include Tiruvallur with 251 cases, Thiruvannamalai with 171 cases, Kancheepuram with 134 cases and Ramanathapuram with 111 cases. Ranipet recorded 102 cases and Virudhunagar also recorded 100 cases.

Around 2,214 patients have been discharged following recovery. On Saturday, the state collected 36,164 samples from 35,426 people. The state has recorded 4,180 local cases and 100 imported cases. Among the imported cases, 33 persons from Kerala and 23 persons from Karnataka who returned to Tamil Nadu by road have tested positive.

The state also saw the death of 65 people. Around 18 persons receiving treatment at private hospitals and 47 people getting treatment at government hospitals have succumbed to the virus.

Of the 65 patients, 58 people who succumbed to the virus had comorbidities while 6 people did not have any comorbidities.

One death of the person who succumbed on Monday has been notified in the bulletin on Saturday.

A 64-year-old female from Kanyakumari district with diabetes and pulmonary tuberculosis was admitted to the Kanyakumari Govt Medical College and Hospital, Asaripallam on June 27 at 8.12 pm. The patient was referred from a government hospital and the samples of the patient were sent for testing. The patient tested positive for coronavirus and was receiving treatment. However, on June 29, the patient succumbed without responding to treatment due to COVID pneumonia, respiratory failure, tuberculosis and diabetes.