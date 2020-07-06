Tamil Nadu records 3,827 new COVID-19 cases: Over 46,000 patients under treatment

On Monday, 3,793 patients were discharged following recovery.

After recording a spike of over 4,000 cases per day, Tamil Nadu has recorded a marginal decrease of 3,827 new cases on Monday. This takes the total number of patients undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in the state to 46,833. The state has recorded 1,14,978 total COVID-19 cases so far.

Tamil Nadu has also reported an increase in the number of patients getting discharged from the hospitals. On Monday alone, 3,793 patients got discharged from hospital following recovery. However, the state reported 61 deaths on Monday.

The capital city of Chennai registered 1,747 new cases, followed by Madurai with 245 cases and Chengalpattu with 213 new cases. In the districts that recorded less than 200 cases, Kancheepuram recorded 182 cases, followed by Tiruvallur (175), Theni (119) and Thoothukudi (109).

With this, Chennai has 24,052 patients under treatment, while Madurai and Chengalpattu have with 3,199 and 2,958 active cases respectively.

According to the health bulletin released by the Tamil Nadu Health and Family Welfare Department, the state recorded 3,827 local cases (via contact) and 44 imported cases. Of the 44 imported cases, 10 people returned by flight from foreign countries while three persons returned by flight from other states. Five persons returned by train and 26 people returned to Tamil Nadu by road.

On Monday, 34,782 samples were collected from 33,518 people for testing.

Of the 61 deaths recorded on Monday, 53 patients suffered from comorbidities while six patients did not have any underlying health conditions.

The death of a 46-year-old man, who succumbed to coronavirus on July 2, has been notified in the bulletin on Monday.

A 46-year-old male from Chengalpattu, who had diabetes, was admitted to a private hospital on July 2 with complaints of fever, cough and difficulty in breathing for two days. The patient died without responding to treatment within three hours of admission on the same day due to COVID-19 pneumonia and metabolic acidosis.