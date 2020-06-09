Tamil Nadu records 1,685 new COVID-19 cases, 21 deaths

Five patients without any comorbid conditions have succumbed to the virus.

Tamil Nadu recorded the highest number of COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday as 21 people succumbed to the infection. The state also saw a single-day rise of 1,685 cases, of which 36 were imported cases. The hotspot capital Chennai also recorded 1,242 cases on Tuesday.

In the 21 deaths mentioned in the health bulletin released on Tuesday, 15 patients died in Government Hospitals while five patients died in private hospitals. The deaths of patients were between the age group of 90 and 30 years. Considering the case history of the patients, five patients did not have any comorbid conditions.

A 30-year-old patient from Chennai with complaints of fever and cough died in a private hospital on Monday due to severe COVID-19 pneumonia.

Similarly, a 39-year-old patient from Chennai died in Nungambakkam Corporation Hospital on Tuesday due to cardiopulmonary arrest and COVID pneumonia.

The oldest patient to have died on Tuesday was a 90-year-old patient from Chennai with seizure disorder. The patient died at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital on June 8. The reasons for the death of the 90-year-old patient were cardiac arrest, COVID-19 pneumonia and seizure disorder.

The 21 new deaths of patients have taken the total number of deaths in the state to 307. The total number of cases in the state is recorded at 34,914.

On Tuesday, the state also recorded 36 imported cases of coronavirus. Among the passengers who returned to Tamil Nadu through the international airport, one person from Daman and three persons from Kuwait have tested positive. A person who returned from Maldives has also tested positive for coronavirus.

Among domestic air passengers, two persons from Delhi and one person each from Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Punjab have tested positive for coronavirus. The passengers returning through road and trains, 15 persons from Delhi, 5 passengers from Maharashtra, 2 passengers from Karnataka and one person from Andhra Pradesh have tested positive.

The hotspot district Chennai continues to record numerous new cases, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the city to 23,289. Following this, Chengalpattu has the next highest number of 1,984 cases. Chengalpattu recorded 134 cases on Monday. The third district in line for the highest number of coronavirus patients is Thiruvallur, which recorded over 1,379 total coronavirus cases.