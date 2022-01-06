Tamil Nadu PSC exams to go on as planned despite COVID-19 restrictions

The state government on January 5, announced a new set of restrictions in view of the COVID-19 surge, including a night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am and a full lockdown on Sundays.

news Education

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) examinations scheduled on January 8 and January 9 will take place as planned. A press statement issued by TNPSC Secretary P Uma Maheshwari on Thursday, January 6, states that the Tamil Nadu government has issued guidelines for those attending competitive exams, in its order released on Wednesday.

Examination for the post of Architectural Assistant/ Planning Assistant included in the Tamil Nadu Town and Country Planning Subordinate Service will be held on January 8 and for the posts included in the Combined Statistical Subordinate Service Examination, the exam will be held on January 9.

The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday, January 5, announced a new set of restrictions in view of the COVID-19 surge in the state, including a night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am and full lockdown on Sundays. The restrictions have come into force from Thursday, January 6. The order was issued after Chief Minister MK Stalin held a meeting with Health Minister Ma Subramanian, Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan and state public health officials, including TS Selvavinayagam, Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, on Tuesday, January 4. According to the guidelines, the government has permitted those attending competitive examinations and the students of classes 10, 11 and 12 to attend classes and examinations.

Further, while there will be no classes for LKG and UKG, online classes will be held for classes 1 to 9 and all colleges, except medical and paramedical colleges, which will remain closed till January 20.

Tamil Nadu reported a massive surge of new coronavirus cases with 4,862 infections reported in the latest 24-hour period ending Wednesday, January 5. Seven districts, including Chennai, accounted for the majority of these cases, the Health Department said. Tamil Nadu has been reporting a sharp increase in new infections since last week. The state had recorded 2,731 new cases on Tuesday.