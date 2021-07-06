Tamil Nadu police files 75 FIRs over defamatory content on social media over 2 months

In another development, the police have invoked the Goondas Act against ‘PUBG’ Madan, a YouTuber, for his comments against women.

news Cyber Crime

The Tamil Nadu police on Tuesday said that 75 FIRs have been registered against people over two months, from May, for posting defamatory content on social media. Of the 75 people, the police department said that 19 people have been arrested for continually making defamatory posts. On Tuesday, a release from the police said, “Many of the people are sharing social and political information through social media or through media, the fourth pillar of democracy. However, a few of them are sharing obscene or defamatory content for their personal publicity and spoiling the law and order scenario.”

“They are spreading malice against the elected government, elected representatives in the name of freedom of speech. These posts are capable of affecting the peace and increasing crime,” it added. The release said that the police are acting on complaints that are capable of affecting peace and law and order.

‘PUBG’ Madan booked under Goondas Act

Meanwhile, the cybercrime police have invoked the Goondas Act against ‘PUBG’ Madan. The YouTuber 'Toxic Madan', a PUBG live-streamer, was arrested by Tamil Nadu police on June 18 for using filthy language against women and verbally abusing subscribers of his channel, who were teenagers. The special Cyber Crime Wing of Central Crime Branch arrested Madan from Dharmapuri at 8 am on June 18 and brought him to Chennai. The YouTuber was arrested two days after his wife was taken into custody by the Tamil Nadu Crime Branch. Reports said that Madan’s wife Kruthika helped Madan run the channel and dubbed the female voice for videos.

The police seized a laptop, tablet and phone used to make the videos. In a video accessed by TNM, Madan said, "All women are prostitutes. You end up marrying any woman and she is a prostitute.” Following the video, the police received 150 complaints and registered a case under different sections of Indian Penal Code, IT Act and the Representation of Women Act.

Read: YouTuber ‘Toxic’ Madan, wanted for abusive videos, arrested from Dharmapuri