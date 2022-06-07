Tamil Nadu police arrest man who allegedly threatened to blow up RSS offices in UP

Tamil Nadu police's Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) acted on information from Uttar Pradesh police and arrested the accused Raj Mohammed from Pudukottai.

Tamil Nadu police on Tuesday, June 7, arrested a person identified as Raj Mohammed from Pudukkottai for circulating messages that he would blow up Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) offices in Uttar Pradesh. Tamil Nadu police's Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) acted on a tip-off from Uttar Pradesh police and arrested Raj Mohammed, who was in Pudukottai. According to the police, the man had threatened to blow up RSS offices in Lucknow, Unnao, and other places in Uttar Pradesh and had circulated messages on WhatsApp.

Tracing his number, police zeroed in on him when he was at Pudukkottai in Tamil Nadu. Uttar Pradesh police had intimated the Tamil Nadu ATS who nabbed him. An FIR was registered against Raj Mohammed in Madiyaon police station in Lucknow, according to S Chinnappa, DCP (Deputy Commissioner of Police) North Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. He said that a bomb threat was received at the RSS offices in Lucknow and Unnao and hence an FIR (First Information Report) was registered against Raj Mohammed. Tamil Nadu police said that the accused will be handed over to the Uttar Pradesh police after he will be produced before a magistrate court in Pudukottai.

Earlier in March, three members of the Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath (TNTJ) were arrested by the Madurai police, in connection with issuing threats to the special bench judges of the Karnataka High Court who dismissed the petitions from students seeking permission to wear hijab inside the classrooms. The accused â€” identified as Covai Rahamathulla, Asan Bathshah and Habibullah â€” were arrested after multiple complaints about their derogatory remarks against the High Court judges were registered in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. In a video shared by Indu Makkal Katchi, TMTJ leader Covai R Rahmatullah was seen declaring that if the judges were killed over the hijab case verdict, then they themselves would be responsible for their deaths.