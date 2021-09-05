Tamil Nadu likely to see thunderstorms till Sept 6, Chennai to receive light rains

Fishermen on the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts have been asked not to venture into the sea on September 5 as wind speeds are expected to reach 40-50 kmph.

news Weather

Thunderstorms with heavy rainfall are expected in isolated areas of Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Krishnagiri and Tirupattur districts of Tamil Nadu on Sunday, September 5. Moderate rains are likely to occur at a few places over the delta districts and north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, and light rain is likely to occur in isolated places over south Tamil Nadu including in Madurai and Theni, the Indian Meteorological Departmentâ€™s Regional Centre in Chennai said on September 4.

The Met Department had also announced the likelihood of thunderstorms from September 4 to 6 in isolated places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area.

Chennai and surrounding areas are set for generally cloudy skies with light to moderate rain for the next 48 hours. Minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to remain between 33 degrees to 26 degrees centigrade. There had been heavy spells of rain in Chennai on Friday, while it was cloudy on Saturday. Particularly, Nungambakkam and Mennambakkam in the city received heavy rain on Friday, with the former recording 2.8mm and the latter 5.1 mm of downpour.

The Met Department said that the rain was due to cyclonic depression which will lead to moderate to heavy showers in many parts of the state in the coming week. The Met also said that the state will have low day temperatures due to the cloudy atmosphere.

Warning advice has been issued to fishermen on the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts asking them not to venture into sea on September 5 as wind speeds are expected to reach 40-50 kmph over central and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal.