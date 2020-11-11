Tamil Nadu likely to see heavy rains, thunderstorms over next few days

The rains, which will begin on November 11, will pick up pace on November 12 with slight reduction on November 14.

Deepavali that falls on this Saturday will be an intensely rainy one in Tamil Nadu, according to weather forecasts. As per the weather bulletin issued by the regional meteorological centre, heavy to very heavy rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning are likely to occur at isolated places over Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam districts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area. The trend will prevail even on Deepavali day, November 14.

Thunderstorms with light to moderate rains are likely to occur at a few places over coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal areas and at isolated places over interior Tamil Nadu.

Weather blogger Pradeep John also noted that rains are likely to continue until 18 or 19 November. “Enjoy the rains from Tomorrow (morning or by night latest) till 18/19th November with some breaks. Rains peak time is late nights to mornings. We can see rains in day time too at times, as the convergence is bit strong and persisting this time,” he wrote.

As for the week leading up to Deepavali, Pradeep laid down the forecast. “We can see the rains starts on 11th (if not at morning atleast by night) and then picks up pace on 12th. There is one good news though there is reduction of rainfall for one day on Diwali and then the rains picks up again from 15th. There will be some rains on 14th on and off and early morning too. But compared to other days the rains on Diwali day will be lesser one,” he noted. Rains will further intensify post Deepavali until November 18 or 19.

Unlike the previous two spells where rains were concentrated over North and West Tamil Nadu, this time Puducherry and Delta region too will receive good rainfall, Pradeep added.

According to Pradeep, as of November 10, Tamil Nadu has received 140 mm of rainfall as opposed to its target of 450 mm while Chennai has received 370 mm as opposed to its normal of 850 mm for the said period.