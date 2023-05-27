Tamil Nadu to host Khelo India Games 2023

Chief Minister MK Stalin said that the event will function as a platform for young sports enthusiasts to showcase their talents.

news News

Tamil Nadu will be hosting Khelo India Games 2023. Chief Minister MK Stalin, on Saturday, May 27 announced that the Union Government has approved the state government's request to allow Tamil Nadu to host the games and added that the event will showcase Tamil culture and hospitality. The CM added that the event will function as a platform for young sports enthusiasts to showcase their talents.

CM Stalin took to twitter and said, “I thank Hon'ble PM Thiru @NarendraModi Avl for having accepted my request to host the #KheloIndia Games 2023 in Tamil Nadu. These games will serve as a platform for young sportspersons from all Indian states to showcase their sporting skills. As everyone witnessed during the 44th Chess Olympiad, Tamil Nadu will conduct the Khelo India Games also with befitting grandeur and showcase Tamil culture and hospitality.”

I thank Hon'ble PM Thiru @NarendraModi Avl for having accepted my request to host the #KheloIndia Games 2023 in Tamil Nadu. These games will serve as a platform for young sportspersons from all Indian states to showcase their sporting skills. As everyone witnessed during the 44th… — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) May 27, 2023

Further details regarding Khelo India games 2023 are awaited.

At present, the Khelo India University Games 2023 is ongoing where athletes from different institutes from across the country have been participating. Greater Noida, Lucknow, Varanasi and Gorakhpur are among the four cities in Uttar Pradesh where the university games are being held and the shooting events are being held in New Delhi.