Tamil Nadu has 4343 new COVID-19 cases, Chennai records 2027 of it

Madurai had 273 persons newly diagnosed with the infection and Chengalpattu with 171 patients testing positive for coronavirus.

Tamil Nadu recorded 4,343 new coronavirus patients taking the total number of patients receiving treatment for coronavirus in the state to 41,047. Till now, the state has had 98,392 people infected with the virus. On Thursday, 3,095 patients were discharged from hospitals following recovery.

Of the 4,343 new cases, Chennai reported 2,027 new patients followed by Madurai which had 273 persons newly diagnosed with the infection and Chengalpattu with 171 patients testing positive for coronavirus.

According to the health bulletin released by the Tamil Nadu Health and Family Welfare Department, around 33,488 samples were taken from 32,456 persons on Thursday.

Tamil Nadu recorded 4,270 local cases and 73 imported cases. Among the passengers returning from other countries three persons from Saudi Arabia, one person each from Bahrain, Kuwait and Oman tested positive for coronavirus. Among passengers returning to Tamil Nadu from other states five people from Delhi and one person each from Sikkim and Telangana have tested positive for coronavirus.

In the passengers who returned to Tamil Nadu from other states by train and road, 35 people from Karnataka, 13 people from Kerala, four people from West Bengal, two people from Andhra Pradesh and one person each from Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Jharkhand, Maharashtra and Odisha were found to have COVID-19.

On Thursday, 3,095 persons were discharged following recovery. The new recoveries take the total number of recovered people in the state to 56,021.

The state recorded 57 deaths of coronavirus patients. A 29-year-old man without comorbidities who was undergoing treatment in Kilpauk Medical College Hospital died of COVID-19. Two patients tested positive for coronavirus after they were brought dead to the hospital. Currently, the total number of patients who have succumbed to the disease in the state stands at 1,321.

Among the other districts, Chengalpattu recorded 171 cases followed by Thiruvannamalai with 167 cases,Thiruvallur with 164 cases, Vellore with 137 cases and Kallakurichi with 133 cases.

Chennai has 22,686 persons currently being treated for COVID-19. 2,696 patients receive treatment at Chengalpattu and 2,203 patients receive treatment in Madurai.

Kancheepuram, Thiruvallur, Thiruvannamalai and Vellore have over 1,000 active cases of COVID-19 in the districts as of Thursday.