Tamil Nadu govt schools to reopen for class 9-12 students on September 1

The government schools in Tamil Nadu are set to reopen on Wednesday, September 1, 17 months after they were shut down in March 2020 due to COVID-19. The Tamil Nadu government had announced on August 21 a slew of COVID-19 relaxations, this included reopening school for classes 9 to 12. The guidelines also confirmed that the classes will be started for both medical and professional colleges in the state.

Though the higher secondary classes will begin on Wednesday, the School Education Department said that resuming classes for classes 1 to 8 will be decided post September 15 considering the successful implementation of COVID-19 protocols and safety measures among senior classes.

Meanwhile on August 27, the School Education Department also released a set of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for schools to follow after the classes begin. As per the SOPs, the classes can function with only 20 students per class. If there are more students, the SOP has ordered the schools to accommodate students in adjacent classrooms, strictly adhering to the distancing norms.

If there is a lack of classrooms in any school, the SOP states that classes should be conducted on a rotational basis. The schools will function for six days.

Though the government has made all the arrangements for physical classes, the School Education Department has also said that students should not be forced to come to schools and if parents are willing, the student can continue with online classes. However, teachers must monitor the learning progress of every student, studying through both mediums – online and physical classes.

Speaking to TNM, a government high school teacher in Kurinjipadi who did not wish to be named said, “Only after a few days of schools reopening can we judge how all the SOPs can be followed. Right now, it feels like shooting in the dark.”

“Although teachers have been in touch with students through online classes, we are meeting the students after one-and-a-half-years. So, from conducting classes, following SOPs, tracking the progress of the children and taking online classes, there are a lot of dynamics to deal with from Wednesday,” added the teacher.

Furthermore, the SOP had prohibited physical educational classes, prayers and events, where children might gather.

Meanwhile, Anna University in a circular released on August 30 had asked the students to attend lab classes in physical mode and theory classes in online mode except for the final year PG students of all courses from Wednesday. The final year PG students of all courses will attend both lab and theory classes in physical mode from September 1 to 21 December, 2021, said the circular.

On Monday, August 30, the State Transport Department confirmed that from September 1, the school and college students can travel free of charge in government buses by showing their school identity card or if they are in school uniform.