Tamil Nadu govt to retable Bill against online gambling after Guv Ravi sends it back

Tamil Nadu Law Minister S Regupathy said that when a Bill is sent to the Governor for his assent for a second time, it cannot be returned again.

news News

A day after the online gambling Bill was returned to the Tamil Nadu government by Governor RN Ravi, the state Cabinet has decided to table the Bill again. The Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Online Gambling and Regulation of Online Games Bill, 2022 intends to ban online gambling in Tamil Nadu. The Bill was sent to the Governor for his assent in October last year, and sent it back on Wednesday, March 8, asking the state government to furnish additional information.

On Thursday, a Cabinet meeting was held by Chief Minister MK Stalin. Following the meeting, state Law Minister S Regupathy told mediapersons that while returning the Bill, the Governor said that the House did not have “legislative competence” to frame it. “We say it has the legislative competence and will send the Bill back. Once the Bill is tabled again, legislators can make additions, which will also be incorporated,” Regupathy said.

Earlier in December 2022, Governor Ravi met representatives of the E-Gaming Federation (EGF) at Chennai’s Raj Bhavan, even as the state government awaited his assent on the Bill regulating online games. The agenda of the Governor’s meeting with representatives of the online gaming industry was not revealed by the Raj Bhavan.

Law Minister Regupathy also said that when a Bill is sent for assent for the second time, the Governor cannot return it, and it must be accepted by him. Article 200 of the Constitution, which talks about the Governor’s powers with regard to assent to Bills, says that if a Bill is passed by the House a second time, with or without any amendments, and presented to the Governor for assent, the Governor shall not withhold assent.

This is the second time that the Tamil Nadu government is tabling a Bill to impose a ban on online gambling including card games such as poker and rummy. An older law that was enacted by the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) government was quashed by Madras High Court terming it as unconstitutional. Following this, the current Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government constituted a committee led by retired Madras High Court judge Justice K Chandru, to study the adverse effects of online gambling.

The committee submitted its report to CM Stalin on June 27 last year, and the report was taken up for discussion by the state Cabinet on September 26. The 71-page report strongly advised the government to enact fresh legislation to regulate online games. After considering the recommendations, the Tamil Nadu government decided to bring an ordinance banning online gambling and regulating online games.

Several incidents of self-harm have been reported in Tamil Nadu due to financial losses from online gambling. According to reports, at least 44 people have died after losing huge amounts of money on games such as online rummy.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726

Click here for working helplines across India.