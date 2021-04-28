Tamil Nadu govt to procure 1.50 crore vaccines to boost vaccination drive

The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday issued an order to procure 1.50 crore vaccines through Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation Ltd (TNMSC) in order to boost the vaccination drive in the state. The state government has inoculated 55.51 lakh people till Tuesday and has 5,13,119 doses of vaccines available for the vaccination drive.

In a statement on Wednesday, Tamil Nadu government said, “Tamil Nadu was the first state in India to announce free COVID-19 vaccination to the people. The state has accelerated the vaccination drive by inoculating people above 45 years and 55.51 lakh people have taken vaccines till Tuesday.”

“From May 1, the vaccine drive will be opened to people of 18-44 years of age and efforts are taken by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister to encourage the free vaccination. Hence, as a result Tamil Nadu government has ordered to procure 1.50 crore vaccines through TNMSC,” the release said.

The order by the state government follows reported shortage of vaccines in parts of Tamil Nadu. Earlier, Tamil Nadu Health Minister Vijayabaskar said that he has instructed doctors to give priority to people taking the second dosage.