Tamil Nadu govt permits serving of liquor in marriage halls, stadiums

Every application for the licence should be made online, seven working days prior to the date of the event, the gazette notification states.

news News

The Tamil Nadu government has amended the Tamil Nadu Liquor (Licence and Permit) Rules, 1981 to give permission to possess and serve liquor in commercial premises such as marriage halls, banquet halls, and sports stadiums and non-commercial premises such as households hosting celebrations, functions, and parties.

"The amendments permit the special licence for possession of liquor and serving to the guests, visitors and participants in the international and national summits and events, conferences, celebrations, festivals," the Tamil Nadu government gazette, dated March 18, read. Earlier, in the state, the licences were issued for clubs and star hotels only.

The gazette also mentioned the validity of the licence. "The specific time duration for one or more days shall be issued by the Deputy Commissioner, Assistant Commissioner (Excise) with the prior approval of the District Collector, on payment of licence fees for possession and serving of Indian-made foreign spirits and imported foreign liquor to the guests," it read.

Procedure

Every application for the licence should be made online, seven working days prior to the date of the event. The issue of liquor may be in pegs/bottles for consumption, the gazette reads. No Objection Certificate (NOC) should be obtained from the Commissioner of Police for the events that happen within the corporation limits and from the Superintendent of Police for events held in districts. The liquor can be obtained from the TASMAC (Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Limited) depot located nearest to the place of events. Deputy Commissioner/Assistant Commissioner (Excise) will approve the quantity of supplies.

The application should be submitted along with a remittance copy of the original challan of the government treasury or State Bank of India showing the remittance of licence fee.

Fee

The government announced that the annual registration fee for a special licence for possession and supply of liquor in commercial premises will be Rs 1,00,000 in the corporation. The amount will be Rs 75,000 for the premises located in the municipality and in other places, it will cost Rs 50,000. The fee per day for the issue of a licence for conducting one event is Rs 11,000 (in corporation limits), Rs 7,500 (in the municipalities) and Rs 5,000 (at other places).

Special licence for non-commercial premises

The special licence for one-time possession and supply of liquor in non-commercial premises during the conduct of household celebrations, functions, and parties can be obtained by paying Rs 11,000 (in corporation), Rs 7,500 (in municipalities), and at other places, by paying Rs 5000.

Conditions

The balance liquor available after the expiry of licence validity should be handed over to the TASMAC depots concerned. The gazette also noted that other liquor items than those permitted shall not be allowed to be served within licensed premises. The venue of the licenced premises should be a closed one and there should not be any violation in the maintenance of law and order.

The gazette also informed that no serving and consumption of liquor shall be made under the licence on Thiruvalluvar Day, Gandhi Jayanthi, the birthday of Prophet Mohammed, Mahaveer Jayanti, Vallalar death anniversary, Independence Day, Republic Day, and May Day

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters in Coimbatore on Monday, Tamil Nadu Excise Minister Senthilbalaji said that the state government would never allow sale of liquor in marriage halls or in sports stadiums.