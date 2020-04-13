Tamil Nadu govt extends lockdown until April 30

The restrictions for residents and commercial establishments will remain the same, announced the state government.

news Coronavirus

The Tamil Nadu government has announced that the current lockdown which is in force, will be extended to April 30. The restrictions for residents and commercial establishments will remain the same.

The decision was made after a video conference in which the Chief Minister and the health authorities spoke with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In a release, the state government has said that in order to avoid the further spread of the disease, they had suggested to the centre that the lockdown be extended.

Rice Family Card holders will receive their rations for the month of May i.e. one kilo of sugar, 1 kilo of pulses, 1 litre of cooking oil and the usual quantity of rice will be provided at PDS shops for free.

Second instalment of Rs 1000 will be given for all registered unorganised sector workers including construction labourers.

Migrant labourers will get their share of provisions for the month of May - 15 kilos of rice, one kilo pulses and one litre of cooking oil.

The Tamil Nadu governmentâ€™s announcement comes even as speculation intensifies over the nationwide lockdown being extended by the Centre. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address the nation at 10am on Tuesday.

As of Sunday evening, Tamil Nadu has recorded 1075 cases of COVID-19, out of which 50 patients have been discharged from hospitals on recovery. Eleven patients died during treatment as of Sunday. The state has also tested over 10000 samples and has over 93000 persons under home quarantine.