Tamil Nadu govt announces evaluation criteria for Class 12 results

Class 12 results will be calculated based on marks from Classes 10, 11 and 12. The results will be announced by July 31.

news Education

The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday released the criteria for evaluating Class 12 marks for the outgoing students of academic year 2020-2021. This as Class 12 Board exams were cancelled owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. Based on the submissions of the 10-member expert committee, the state has released the evaluation system based on the marks obtained in Class 10, Class 11 and Class 12.

In a release, Tamil Nadu CM Stalin announced that Class 10 Board exams would carry 50% weightage, Class 11 marks would carry 20% and Class 12 internal and practical exams would carry weightage of 30%. The Class 12 results will be declared by July 31, as per the Supreme Court order. Students will also have the option to write Class 12 exams and marks for this will be considered final.

In the release, the Chief Minister further said that If the student has missed any practical exams in Class 12 due to certain issues then their marks can be calculated based on the internal marks they received in Class 11. If the student was unable to attend both practical exams of Class 11 and Class 12 then their marks will be awarded based on the marks they received in the written exams conducted in Class 10 and Class 11. If the student has failed or was absent for the exams in Class 11, students will be given 35 marks. If the students did not attend written tests, practical or internal tests in Class 11 and 12 then they will be given another chance to appear as private candidates. Private candidates will also be given the chance to write exams once the COVID-19 situation eases, stated the release.

The Tamil Nadu government had on June 5 cancelled the Class 12 exams due to the second wave of COVID-19. The government formed a 10-member expert committee with the School Education Secretary, Higher Education Secretary, Madras University Vice Chancellor and school headmasters to decide on the evaluation criteria.