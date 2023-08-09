Tamil Nadu: Five students injured after cement chunk falls off ceiling

Parents of injured students demanded authorities to assess the quality of the structure.

news News

Five students suffered minor injuries after a cement plaster fell off the ceiling in a private school located in Kovur, Kanchipuram district, Tamil Nadu last week. The school reportedly did not communicate about the incident to the parents. The incident came to light only on Monday, August 7, when parents of the injured children protested outside the school demanding action against the school management for their negligence.

The agitated parents blocked the gate of the school demanding justice. They also demanded the concerned officials to assess the quality of the structure. Following the protest, the Revenue Divisional officials inspected the school building. The report of their evaluation is yet to be made public. The schoolâ€™s management has also assured to ensure the safety of the children by carrying out repair works.

According to media reports, the injured children were taken to a private hospital where they were treated for injuries.