Tamil Nadu firecracker godown explosion caused by gas cylinder

Nine people were killed and 10 others were injured in the accident.

A day after nine people died in an explosion at a firecracker storage godown in Krishnagiri district, Tamil Nadu, the forensic department on Sunday, July 30 revealed that a gas cylinder from an eatery located next to the godown caused the blast.

The tragic incident occurred on Saturday morning. The investigation revealed that initially the gas cylinder exploded causing the fire to spread to the firecracker godown and a welding shop located adjacent to the eatery. In the accidentâ€“Ravi, the godown owner, his wife Jayashree, their daughter Ruthikka and son Ruthish; Rajeshwari who ran the restaurant near the godown; Ibrahim and Imran who owned a welding shop in the locality; Sarasu and James who worked in a water supply companyâ€“were killed.

Police and fire service personnel who rushed to the spot took several hours to put out the fire and rescued people who were trapped inside the collapsed building. The debris from the site was cleared on the same day. Ten people, who were severely injured in the accident, are undergoing treatment at the Krishnagiri Government Medical College Hospital.

Following the accident, the stateâ€™s Chief Minister MK Stalin announced Rs 3 lakh ex-gratia to the families of the deceased. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh and Rs 50,000 for the kin of the deceased and the individuals who were injured, respectively.