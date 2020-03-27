Tamil Nadu fire and rescue service personnel feed stray animals

On Thursday the DGP issued orders to all 334 fire stations all around Tamil Nadu to feed stray animals in their respective areas.

On Thursday, Lok Sabha member and animal rights activist Maneka Gandhi tweeted state-wise details of persons authorised to issue passes to animal feeders, thus enabling animal lovers to venture out during the lockdown to care for the animals. A humanitarian gesture by Director General of Police (DGP) of Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services department Sylendra Babu has now won the hearts of all animal lovers in the city.

Speaking to TNM, Sylendra Babu points out that the department is inherently animal friendly. “They are not just firefighters but rescuers of animals too. So caring for animals is linked to their lives.” Last year alone, the department has rescued 26,000 animals including cattle, dogs and cats, he adds.

On the food being served to the animals, Sylendra Babu says the fire service personnel cook food for the animals. “Since this is emergency services, the men may not be able to go to their homes so they usually cook their own food. Now they will be cooking for the animals also. They have made a note of animals in their locality and will be feeding them cooked food. They also buy biscuits to feed them,” he adds.

On Thursday, the Principal Secretary to the government K Gopal issued a circular to all district Collectors and to Chennai corporation commissioner has noted that the sudden lack of food for stray animals will lead to starvation and deaths and so the officials have been directed to allow animal lovers in addition to pet shop owners to continue feeding animals. “Animal lovers are making a requests to allow them to continue the homeless animals as in the walk down the police personnel are preventing them from feeding them. They may also be permitted to continue feeding as the animals access to left over foods from eateries, restaurants have been cut off in the wake of the lock down,” he writes in the notice.

The Principal Secretary requests for a system to identify genuine feeders and to issue them a pass so they may be allowed to feed stray animals without being denied access by police personnel.