Tamil Nadu eases COVID curbs: 100% occupancy in theatres, schools for classes 1 to 8

The state government has permitted the resumption of in-person classes for classes 1 to 8, operation of film theatres at full occupancy, and re-opening of sports centres, among other new guidelines.

news COVID-19

Easing curbs, the Tamil Nadu government on Saturday, October 23 allowed 100% occupancy in film theatres, schools for classes 1 to 8 on “rotational” basis, operation of bars, and lifted time restrictions on functioning of shops, among others, as part of a new set of relaxations. Some relaxations will be eased with immediate effect and others from November 1.

The decision on further easing the curbs was taken at a review meeting presided over by Chief Minister MK Stalin at the secretariat today, an official announcement said. Accordingly, the time restriction on shops, restaurants and bakeries, hitherto allowed to function till 11 pm, has been eased in view of the coming festive season. Further, indoor and outdoor sports, sports training, and use of swimming pools for “therapeutic purposes” are allowed with immediate effect.

Relaxations from November 1

Schools will be allowed to hold in-person classes for classes 1 to 8 on rotational basis and film theatres will be permitted to operate with 100% occupancy while adhering to the COVID-19 standard operating procedures, the announcement said.

Air-conditioned and non-AC buses will be allowed to operate at full capacity between districts and states except those coming and going from Kerala.

The announcement also said that standalone bars will be allowed to function. Film shootings with the required crew adhering to COVID-19 protocols are permitted and all those taking part should have received both vaccine doses. Cultural events will be allowed to be held in meeting halls with all safety protocols in place.

The ban on the conduct of political events and festivals has, however, been extended. The announcement also urged those who have yet to receive the vaccines to visit the mega camps organised by the state government at the earliest.

(With PTI inputs)