Tamil Nadu to ease lockdown restrictions for pvt offices, standalone shops from May 11

Standalone and neighbourhood shops will be able to function between 10.30 am and 6 pm.

The Tamil Nadu government is easing some lockdown restrictions and will allow the limited functioning of standalone shops, tea stalls, petrol pumps and private offices beginning May 11.

According to a Government Order, shops selling essentials, including vegetables and provisions within the Greater Chennai Corporation limit, will be allowed to function from 6 am to 7 pm. Standalone and neighbourhood shops within the GCC limits can function between 10.30 am and 6 pm.

The remaining shops selling essential items in Tamil Nadu that do not fall under the Greater Chennai Corporation limit, have also been permitted to function from 6 am to 7 pm. Similarly, the standalone and neighbourhood shops that do not fall under GCC limits can function between 10 am and 7 pm.

Private offices and establishments under Greater Chennai Corporation limit will be able to function with 33 percent of the workforce from 10.30 am to 6 pm.

All tea shops, except those in containment zones, can sell takeaway parcels from 6 am to 7 pm. Social distancing needs to be maintained at all tea shops, and the shops should be disinfected at least five times, the GO said. Customers are banned from eating or drinking within the tea shop.

Fuel pumps will be allowed to operate between 6 am and 6 pm in Chennai, and from 6 am to 8 pm in the rest of the state. The pumps can be open 24 hours on state and national highways.

The Government Order to relax the functioning of shops and private firms was based on the decision taken in the Cabinet meeting held on May 2 and the Central government's guidelines.

Tamil Naduâ€™s liquor shops reopened to huge crowds this past week as sales reached Rs 170 crore. TASMAC outlets were allowed to open in all districts, except Chennai, though physical distancing norms were ignored in many parts of the state. Taking a note of this, the Madras High Court has shut TASMAC outlets and permitted the sale of liquor only through online delivery options.

Chennai has become the stateâ€™s biggest hotspot, with 2,644 cases in the city as of Saturday. The Koyambedu vegetable market cluster saw a recent spike in cases. As of May 9, Tamil Naduâ€™s confirmed cases exceeded 6,000, with 1,605 recoveries and 40 deaths due to the disease. On May 8, 600 new cases were recorded.