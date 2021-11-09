Tamil Nadu declares holidays for schools, colleges in Chennai, 8 other districts

Several parts of Tamil Nadu are expected to see more rains over the coming days, even as the state struggles to cope with inundation and flooding in many rain-hit districts.

news Rain

The Tamil Nadu government has announced holidays for schools and colleges in nine districts including Chennai, where extremely heavy rainfall is expected over the next 48 hours. A holiday has been announced for educational institutions in Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, Thanjavur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur districts for November 10 and 11. According to reports, a one-day holiday has also been announced in Pudukottai district on November 10.

Several parts of Tamil Nadu are expected to see more rains over the coming days, even as the state struggles to cope with inundation and flooding due to rains that lashed the state since the beginning of November. On Tuesday, November 9, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) sounded a red warning for Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram and Tiruvalur districts. An orange alert was given for Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Dindigul, Salem, Kallakuruchi, Tirupattur, Vellore and Ranipet districts.

For October 10, the IMD has forecast extremely heavy rain over delta districts, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Pudukottai, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram and Puducherry and Karaikal. Additionally, heavy to very heavy rain has been forecast for Chennai, Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari, Tenkasi, Virudhunagar, Madurai, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu districts.

For November 11, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram and Tiruvannamalai districts are all expected to get extremely heavy rain. According to weather experts, the rains are a result of a low pressure area over the Bay of Bengal that has deepened into a depression under the influence of cyclonic circulation.

Read: Red alert issued for Chennai as more rains expected on November 10, 11

"Under the influence of a cyclonic circulation over southeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood, a low pressure area formed over the same region at 8.30 a.m. It is likely to concentrate into a depression over southwest and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal during the next 36 hours," the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The system is likely to move west-northwestwards and reach near north Tamil Nadu coast by Thursday morning and in association with this formation, there would be a continuation of the ongoing active rain spell in the state till November 11.

November 12 will see light to moderate rainfall in most places with cloudburst very likely in isolated places in Tamil Nadu, the IMD said.

Squally winds with speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph are likely to prevail over southeast Bay of Bengal on Wednesday, it added.

Sea condition will be rough to very rough over southeast Bay of Bengal on Wednesday, southwest Bay of Bengal on Wednesday and Thursday, and off Tamil Nadu and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts on Thursday.

The IMD has warned the fishermen to not venture into the southeast Bay of Bengal on Wednesday and southwest Bay of Bengal, off Tamil Nadu and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts, till Thursday.

Aavin outlets to be stocked

Tamil Nadu State Minister for Milk and Dairy Development SM Nasar has ordered Tamil Nadu Co-operative Milk Producers' Federation Limited, popularly known as Aavin, to stock milk and milk powder at its outlets. While inspecting its plants here, Nasar ordered Aavin to stock milk packets - normal and UHT packets- and milk power packs at all its outlets so that milk availability is not affected during rains. Nasar also asked Aavin authorities to monitor that the production of milk in sachets could be carried out 24-hours at its dairy farms here.

Presently, Aavin transports 7.50 lakh litres of milk per day through 178 tankers for monthly card holders and 6.10 lakh litres in 166 tankers to 2,000 retailers through wholesalers.

Since Sunday, Chennai has been receiving continuous rains, Tuesday being an exception. The weather department has predicted more rains in the coming days.

With IANS inputs