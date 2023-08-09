Tamil Nadu: Dalit and tribal organisations demand SC/ST sub-plan for better utilisation of funds

The draft demanded that the allocated fund to the SC/ST welfare should not be diverted to other plans and it should be non-lapsable.

Dalit and tribal organisations of Tamil Nadu have come together to ensure effective utilisation of funds allocated for the Tribal Sub Plan (TSP) and the Scheduled Caste Sub Plan (SCP) - the former introduced by the Union Government in 1974-75 and the other one five years later. Critics are sceptical of how well the funds are utilised, if they are, that is.

Now the Tamil Nadu Untouchability Eradication Front (TNEUF) and 41 other associations that work for the welfare and betterment of the Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) of Tamil Nadu launched a peopleâ€™s draft bill called â€˜The Tamil Nadu State Scheduled Castes Special Component Plan and Scheduled Tribes Sub Plan (Planning, Allocation and Utilisation of Financial Resources) Act, 2023â€™ on Monday, August.

Retired Madras High Court Judge Hari Paranthaman launched the draft at the event. The draft wanted the state government to ensure allocation of funds in proportion to the population of SC/STs in the state and the funds remained non-lapsable and non-divertible, as per guidelines of the Union Government.

State governments of Andhra and Karnataka have already put in place necessary legislation on this ground, and the DMK government too is to follow suit soon. Earlier this year, the then Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan promised such a bill, and it is in the works. A possible draft has been released, apparently with a view to nudging the government along.

The draft also urges the government to ensure schemes that directly benefit the SC/ST population of the state.

It further suggests formation of a state council for SCSCP (Scheduled Castes Special Component Plan) and STSP (Scheduled Tribes Sub-Plan) and which should be chaired by the Chief Minister as a chairperson, with the minister for Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare as its Vice President.

The peopleâ€™s draft bill also demanded the formation of a nodal agency for effective implementation of the bill.

While addressing the media, Hari Paranthaman urged the government to expedite the legislation promised.

It is to be noted that a coalition composed of NGOs including the Adivasi Solidarity Council (ASC), the Dalit Arthik Adhikar Andolan (DAAA), and the Social Awareness Society for Youth (SASY) drafted a similar people's draft bill in February this year.

The people's draft bill by TNEUF comes at a time when the Tamil Nadu government faces severe allegations that Scheduled Caste Sub Plan funds are being directed towards Kalaignar Mahalir Urimai Thogai Thittamâ€”a welfare scheme meant for women. On July 28, the National ST/ST Commission sought a reply from the Tamil Nadu government within 15 days.