COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu cross 10,000

The state also reported 49 imported cases from those who had travelled to Tamil Nadu from Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka and Maldives.

Tamil Naduâ€™s COVID-19 tally breached the 10,000 mark on Friday as the state reported 434 new cases. Five patients who were being treated for the infection died on Friday, taking the statewide death toll to 71. A total of 10,108 people have tested positive in the state.

According to the daily medical bulletin released by the Tamil Naduâ€™s Department for Health and Family Welfare, 49 of the 434 had arrived in Chennai from outside the state, including from Maldives. Six of them came to Chennai from Maldives, 40 from Maharashtra, two from Gujarat and one person from Karnataka.

As of Friday, Tamil Nadu has tested over 3 lakh samples, with the state labs testing 11,672 samples on Friday alone.

All five patients who died late on Thursday and on Friday -- four in Chennai and one in Thoothukudi -- reportedly had comorbidities such as kidney issues and heart disease.

Chennai recorded 309 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday and the total number of cases reported from the district stands at 5,946, one of which is a person who came from the Maldives. Tirunelveli reported 22 new cases on Friday, all of whom had returned from Maharashtra. Thiruvallur reported 21 new cases on Friday followed by Chengalpattu district with 20 new cases. Other districts which recorded cases from people who came from elsewhere positive cases are Dindigul, Kanyakumari, Madurai, Pudukottai, Ranipet, Tenkasi, Thiruvannamalai, Thoothukudi and Virudhunagar.

The state government also disclosed details about those who have been tested upon arrival at Chennai and Trichy airports as a part of Vande Bharat mission. So far the passengers of seven flights -- Dubai, Muscat, Dhaka, Kuala Lumpur, Chicago, Kuwait and Malaysia (which landed in Trichy) have been tested and housed in quarantine facilities in Chennai and Trichy.

Nine persons have tested positive while staying in the airport quarantine facility in Chennai as of Friday and have not been added to the count of any districts in Tamil Nadu. These passengers had arrived from Kuwait and Kuala Lumpur on May 10 and 11 respectively.