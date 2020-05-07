Tamil Nadu COVID-19: 5409 total cases, 273 kids positive as of May 7

Tamil Nadu reported 580 new cases of COVID-19 on May 7. Of this, 316 are from Chennai, which has remained Tamil Naduâ€™s biggest hotspot for the infection. The state currently has 3,822 active cases and 1,547 recoveries. 273 children below the age of 12 have been infected by the novel coronavirus in the state as of May 7. This makes up for 5% of the total number of cases.

Erode and Sivagangai are the two districts with no active cases in the state while Chennai has the maximum number of active cases at 2,281. Of the total number of cases tested positive on Thursday, 410 are male while 170 are female.

A bulletin from the stateâ€™s Health and Family Welfare Department said that all cases reported on Thursday are contacts. A large number of cases reported on Thursday are linked to the Koyambedu market cluster. The wholesale market that sells perishable goods such as vegetables, fruits, grains and flowers has been shut since May 5.

Two patients, both women, succumbed to the disease on Thursday.

A 56-year-old woman from Tiruvallur who was undergoing treatment at the Kilpauk Medical College Hospital in Chennai since May 1 passed away at 4.30 pm on Wednesday. A 48-year-old woman admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Medical College Hospital in Chennai on May 3 passed away at 3.30 am on Thursday. The bulletin said that both patients had comorbidities.

With these two new casualties, the total number of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 37. Tamil Nadu, as of May 7, has reported 5,409 COVID-19 cases in all.

Meanwhile, the state has stepped up testing for the virus. On Thursday, the state tested 14,195 samples and 14,102 individuals. 2,02,436 samples and 1,92,574 persons have been tested by the state so far. 3,935 COVID-19 suspected individuals are currently admitted to isolation wards in the state.

The new cases on Thursday have been reported from the following districts: Ariyalur (24), Chengalpattu (13), Cuddalore (32), Kallakurichi (1), Kancheepuram (2), Karur (2), Krishnagiri (4), Perambalur (33), Pudukottai (2), Ramanathapuram (2), Ranipet (7), Thanjavur (2), Theni (3), Tirupattur (2), Thiruvallur (63), Thiruvannamalai (17), Thoothukudi (1), Tirunelveli (3), Trichy (5), Vellore (1), and Villupuram (45).