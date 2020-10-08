Tamil Nadu coronavirus death toll crosses 10000

Chennai has recorded the highest number of deaths, as 3,351 people have succumbed to the virus so far.

The death toll in Tamil Nadu due to the novel coronavirus crossed the 10,000 mark on Thursday as the state recorded 68 new deaths, taking the total number of deaths in the state to 10,052. The state recorded 5,088 new cases of novel coronavirus on Thursday and currently, the state has 44,437 active cases.

According to the medical bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department, the highest number of coronavirus-related deaths was recorded in Chennai. The capital city witnessed 3,351 people succumbing to the virus till date. The highest number of deaths, after Chennai, was recorded in Chengalpattu (584), Thiruvallur (573) and Coimbatore (479).

The lowest toll was recorded in Perambalur, where 20 patients have succumbed to the virus so far, followed by Nilgiris with 29 deaths, Ariyalur with 43 deaths and Karur with 41 deaths.

On Monday, 60 people with comorbidities and eight people without any comorbidities succumbed to the virus. The youngest patient to succumb to the virus was a 31-year-old woman with comorbidities including obesity, hypothyroidism and down syndrome. The 31-year-old woman from Coimbatore had tested positive for coronavirus on October 2. The patient with comorbidities was admitted to a private hospital at 11.35 pm on the same day. The patient also had complaints of fever and difficulty in breathing for five days. However, the patient succumbed to coronavirus on October 7 at 7.27 pm due to Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome and COVID-19 pneumonia.

The most common comorbidities observed among the patients who have died are diabetes, hypertension, obesity, thyroid, asthma and coronary heart disease. The doctors continue to reiterate that the deaths can be avoided if the admissions are made during the golden hours.

On Monday, the state tested 87,341 samples from 85,435 people. Till date, 78,11,397 people have been tested for coronavirus. The state has witnessed 6,40,943 patients testing positive for coronavirus. Till date, around 5,86,454 patients have been discharged following recovery.