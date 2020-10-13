Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami's mother Davusayammal passes away at age 93

The nonagenarian, admitted to hospital due to age-related illness, died of a heart attack in the wee hours on Tuesday.

news Obituary

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and AIADMK co-coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami's mother Davusayammal died of a heart attack on Tuesday in Salem. She was 93 and passed away at a private hospital in the western city of Tamil Nadu. She is survived by two sons including Palaniswami and a daughter.

Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, DMK chief M K Stalin, BJP state unit president L Murugan, PMK founder leader S Ramadoss, DMDK general secretary Vijayakanth and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi top leader Thol Thirumavalavan were among those who condoled her death. In a press release issued by the state government, Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, General Secretary of MDMK Vaiko, and actor Rajinikanth expressed their condolences via phone call.

The nonagenarian, admitted to hospital due to age related illness died of heart attack in the wee hours and immediately, Palaniswami set out for his home district Salem by car from Chennai. The body was brought to the CM's residence at Siluvampalayam village near Edappadi in Salem district from the hospital. On reaching his home, Palaniswami was moved to tears as he paid his last respects to his mother. His elder brother K Govindarajan performed the last rites, government sources said.

The Chief Minister's father V Karuppa Gounder passed away in 2004. Local people, State Ministers S P Velumani, P Thangamani, K A Sengottaiyan, K C Karuppannan, M R Vijayabaskar, V Saroja and K T Rajenthra Bhalaji, AIADMK leaders including deputy co-ordinator K P Munusamy were among those who paid homage.

Later, in a procession, the body was taken in a hearse decked with flowers and garlands to the village burial ground and cremated. Extending his condolences, Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit said: "The passing away of mother who had nurtured right from birth with her unconditional love and sacrifices is an irreparable loss. I pray to Almighty God to rest her soul forever in eternal peace and give strength to Thiru K Palaniswami and his family to overcome this unfathomable loss."

AIADMK coordinator Panneerselvam said he was shocked and grieved to learn her death and conveyed condolences on his and party's behalf to Palaniswami and his family. Stalin spoke to the Chief Minister and extended his sympathies and condolences. Palaniswami's official programmes have been cancelled for a couple of days.

(With inputs from PTI)