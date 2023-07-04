Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin hospitalised for routine check up

A press release from Apollo Hospitals mentioned that the CM is hospitalised for a "routine check-up” and that he is expected to be discharged on Tuesday.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin was admitted to Apollo Hospitals on Greams Road in Chennai on Monday, July 03, after he complained of a digestion issue. A press release from Apollo Hospitals mentioned that the CM is hospitalised for a "routine check-up” and that he is expected to be discharged on Tuesday.

Earlier on Monday, Stalin conducted a review meeting on the status of road and bridge works undertaken in the state. According to TNIE, he felt fatigued during the meeting, following which he was admitted to the hospital on Monday at noon. As per the reports, he will undergo an endoscopy procedure on Monday night. CM Stalin is likely to be discharged on Tuesday morning.