Tamil Nadu: Class 12 supplementary exams to commence from August 6

The students, who are reapplying as aggravated students, can only attend the exams for all subjects.

The Directorate of Government Examinations announced that Tamil Nadu state board Class 12 students can attend their supplementary exams from August 6 to August 19. The students who are not satisfied with their marks can apply for all subjects along with private candidates from June 23 to June 27. The students can approach government examination service centers and apply for the exams except Sunday from 10 am.

The students, who are replying as aggravated students, can only attend the exams for entire subjects, said a report. The Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi released their Class 12 board exam results on July 19.

Due to the pandemic, the board exams were not conducted and the marks were calculated by taking Class 10, 11 and 12 results into account for the first time and released in decimal numbers. According to a press release from the government, the Education Department asked Class 12 teachers to calculate the marks by providing 50% weightage to Class 10 board exam marks (percentage of top three subjects), 20% from Class 11 and 30% from Class 12 practical/internal assessment exams.

In 2021, 8.16 lakh students, comprising 4,35,973 girl students and 3,80,500 boy students, appeared for Class 12 exams. Overall, 30,500 students scored a mark range of 551-600 in Science group comprising biology, physics and chemistry while only 1,867 students received in a pre-pandemic day. Around 8,809 students scored between the mark range of 551-600 in Commerce group while only 4,439 students from the commerce group scored in this range during pre-pandemic times.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister said that Class 12 students can apply for arts, science and engineering admissions from July 26. The Minister said the admissions can go on till August 24 considering that CBSE students will have enough time to apply for college admissions if their results are declared by the end of July.