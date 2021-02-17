Tamil Nadu class 12 state board exam schedule out: Here are the dates

The state board exams, which are usually held in March, are postponed this year due to the pandemic.

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations has released the timetable for class 12 state board examinations, which are set to be conducted between May 3 and May 21. The state board exams are usually held in March, but are postponed to April this year due to the pandemic. The state Assembly elections are likely to be conducted in April as well.

As per the schedule for the class 12 board exams, the first exam will be the language paper on May 3 (Monday). The next exam will be for English, scheduled for March 5, followed by the papers for Communicative English, Ethics and Indian Culture, Computer Science, Computer Applications, Biochemistry, Advanced Language (Tamil), Home Science, Political Science and Statistics on May 7.

The papers for Physics, Economics and Computer Technology will be on May 11. Mathematics, Zoology, Commerce, Microbiology, Nutrition and Dietetics, Textile and Dress Designing, Food Service Management, Agricultural Science, Nursing (general) and Nursing (vocational) will be on May 17.

Biology, Botany, History, Business Mathematics and Statistics, Basic Electronic Engineering, Basic Electrical Engineering, Basic Civil Engineering, Basic Automobile Engineering, Basic Mechanical Engineering, Textile Technology and Office Management and Secretaryship will be on May 19. The last exam, for Chemistry, Accountancy and Geography will be conducted on May 21.

Find the examination schedule for Class 12 students below:

Since the academic year 2020-2021 was affected by the pandemic, the Tamil Nadu government reduced the syllabus for Class 10 and Class 12 students. The syllabus was divided into compulsory and optional subjects, with students having the option to avoid the optional subjects. The School Education Minister in October said that the state will cut 40% of the syllabus ahead of the exams, and the State Council for Education Research and Training was appointed to look after the works to slash the syllabus.

Tamil Nadu schools, which shut due to the pandemic in March 2020, reopened on January 12.