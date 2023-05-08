Tamil Nadu class 12 board exam results announced, 94.03% students pass

Compared to the previous year, the pass percentage in the Tamil Nadu 12th grade board exams has increased by about 2%.

news Education

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of General Examinations (TNDGE) announced the results for Class 12 board examinations on Monday, May 8. The Tamil Nadu Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi announced the results at the Anna Centenary Library in Chennai. Students can now check their board exam results online at tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.tn.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in.

The pass percentage for Tamil Nadu in 2023 is 94.03%. Girls have once again outperformed boys, securing a pass percentage of 96.38% as opposed to the boys recording 91.48% pass percentage. Out of the 8,03,385 students who appeared for the exam, 7.5 lakh of them passed. Compared to the previous year, the pass percentage has increased by about 2%. In 2020, Tamil Nadu had achieved a 100% pass percentage.

In terms of districts, Virudhunagar has secured the highest percentage with 97.85% followed by Tiruppur (97.9%) and Perambalur (97.59%). The science stream recorded a 96.32% pass percentage while the commerce stream secured 91.63%. Meanwhile, the arts streams had a pass percentage of 81.89% and 82.11% in the vocational stream.

According to reports, the dates for supplementary exams will be announced soon and students who have failed in one or two subjects can apply for the same.