Tamil Nadu Budget: Rs 32599 crore allocated for school education

The budget also promises model schools and smart classrooms, and NAAC accreditation for more colleges.

Several key announcements were made in the Tamil Nadu Budget presentation 2021-2022 by Finance Minister PTR Palanivel Thiaga Rajan on Friday, August 13. He said that the government is determined to bring Tamil Nadu among the top three states with respect to learning outcomes; and allocated Rs 32,599.54 crore for school education and Rs 5,369.09 crore for higher education.

The Ennum Ezhuthum Mission for improving foundational arithmetic and literacy skill has been allocated Rs 66.70 crore with the aim to ensure that all children at the age of eight have basic skills in both by 2025. Smart classrooms will be set up in 865 government high schools with an allocated budget of Rs 20.76 crores. Rs 114.18 crore has been set aside to set up high-tech labs in 1,784 middle schools to improve computer skills.

The minister also promised to reduce loss of learning outcomes caused by the pandemic. Additionally, in this regard, all teachers have been trained in COVID-19 protocols and are to be vaccinated soon so that schools can re-open, he said. A thorough plan for remedial coaching both during school hours and after, is also to be launched.

Four hundred and thirteen panchayat blocks will be provided 40 touchscreen tablets each to improve teacher training. This is expected to cost Rs 13.22 crore.

Further, Rs 1,725.41 crore has been allocated to the Puratchi Thalaivar MGR Mid-Day Meal Scheme.

The budget also promises to set up model schools for government school students in order to give them opportunities to excel in sports, academics and fine arts.

It was announced that 10 new government-run Arts and Science colleges are to be opened this year. Twenty-five polytechnic colleges are to have smart classrooms at a total cost of Rs 10 crore. New hostel blocks have also been promised in four government engineering colleges.

A detailed project report can be expected on the integration of a Learning Management System with Enterprise Resource Planning Software in all higher education institutions in the state.

The state government will also enable more institutions to obtain National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) accreditation. Staff vacancies will also be filled on priority basis, PTR said.

The Post Matric Scholarship scheme for the educational advancement of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe students has been allocated a budget of Rs 1,884.70 crore. The scholarship scheme for SC and ST students to study abroad is to be restructured. The scheme for scholarships for PhD courses will also be restructured and the scholarship amount increased to one lakh per annum.

Further, the Tamil Nadu Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Corporation will be established in partnership with the Madras Institute of Technology, Anna University.