Tamil Nadu budget 2021: What Chennai gets

Three flyovers, a fin-tech park and several development works have been announced for Chennai in the 2021-22 budget.

Finance Minister of Tamil Nadu PTR Palanivel Thiagarajan presented the revised budget estimate for the state for 2021-2022 on Friday, August 13. For Chennai, the state government has announced multiple development and expansion projects. Among the top announcements, the TN Finance Minister announced that Chennai will get three new flyovers to reduce traffic bottlenecks. Flyovers will come up above the Ganesapuram subway, on the Konnur highway, and on South Usman Road in the crowded T Nagar area.

Phase II of the metro rail development projects will also be completed in five years, PTR announced. He announced that services on the Kodambakkam to Poonamallee bypass section of the metro rail will commence within four years, by June 2025 and the entire Metro Rail Project Phase II will be completed by December 2026. Apart from this the state government said it will speedily take up the extension of the metro rail project from Airport to Kilambakkam Bus Terminus via Tambaram.

The construction of a fin-tech city has also been announced in Chennai. The project will be developed in two phases at Nandambakkam and Kavanur. The first phase will be developed at Nandambakkam at an estimated cost of Rs 165 crore.

For the fisheries sector, the FM announced that the Kasimedu Fishing Harbour in Chennai will be upgraded at a cost of Rs 150 crore. Further, the government has also allocated Rs 1,149.79 crore for the welfare of fishermen.

The finance minister announced that Rs 2,056 crore has been allocated to the Underground Drainage Scheme to develop three sites in Chennai. The scheme to prevent outflow of sewage into waterways in Chennai will be vigorously implemented at a total cost of Rs 2,371 crore.

PTR added that Under the Asian Development Bank assisted Chennai Kanyakumari Industrial Corridor (CKIC) Power Sector Investment Project, a strategic study of TANGEDCO and TANTRANSCOâ€™s governance and financial restructuring will be undertaken.

The state government will establish the Tamil Nadu Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Corporation in partnership with Madras University of Technology in Anna University, Guindy at a total cost of Rs 5,369 core.

The Tamil Nadu Finance Minister added that the work on Singara Chennai 2.0, an initiative to beautify Chennaiâ€™s public spaces, including beaches, will commence soon.