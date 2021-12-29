Tamil Nadu Assembly to telecast live proceedings of question hour from January

Live telecast of Assembly proceedings was one of the key poll promises of the DMK.

The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, which will hold its next session from January 5, will have live telecast of the question hours. The live telecast of Assembly proceedings was an electoral promise of the DMK. The Assembly session will be held at St. George Fort, for the first time since September 2020 when the session was held at Kalaivanar Arangam due to COVID-19.

MK Stalin, the Chief Minister, had already told the Assembly during the budget session that live telecast would take place during its January session. Live telecast of Assembly proceedings, 100 days of session in a year, and reviving the Legislative council were the key promises of the DMK during the elections as far as the Assembly was concerned. Although live telecast of Assembly proceedings has been a long-standing demand since the â€˜90s, Tamil Nadu is the only state in south India where this practice was not implemented.

Arrangements are being made at the Assembly hall for live feed to television channels. Sources in the Tamil Nadu Assembly told IANS that to begin with, the proceedings of the question hour would be telecast live from January 5 onwards.

The Tamil Nadu films division officials had recently visited the Parliament House as the proceedings of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha are live streamed from Parliament. The team also visited Assembly halls of Kerala, Delhi, Goa, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha to have a first-hand live experience of the proceedings.

Officials of the Tamil Nadu Assembly told IANS that the last day of the session would also be telecast live.

Interestingly, the telecast would increase the responsibility of legislators as people will be watching the performance of their representatives in the Assembly. The Chief Minister had told the media that this was exactly what he wanted as this would lead to legislators reaching the house with more research and preparations and would answer only after proper studies.

