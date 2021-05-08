Tamil Nadu announces complete lockdown from May 10 to 24

The lockdown will come into effect at 4 am on May 10 and will be in force till 4 am on May 24.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

The Government of Tamil Nadu announced a complete lockdown in the state from May 10 to May 24 in view of the rising COVID-19 cases. The lockdown comes just days after MK Stalin took oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

According to a press release from the Chief Ministerâ€™s Office, the lockdown will come into effect at 4 am on May 10 and will be in force till 4 am on May 24. In order to help people prepare for the lockdown, all shops and establishments are being allowed to stay open from 6 am to 9 pm on Saturday and Sunday (May 8 and May 9).

As per the new lockdown rules, e-commerce except Dunzo, Swiggy and Zomato will not be permitted to function from May 10 to May 24.

Hereâ€™s the list of new restrictions that will come into force from May 10.

> All shops except those selling grocery, vegetables, meat and fish are banned from operations. The above-mentioned shops are allowed to function only from 6 am till noon.

> TASMAC will be fully shut during the lockdown period.

> Only takeaways and parcel services will be allowed in restaurants. Tea shops are allowed to be open only till 12 noon. Those staying in hotels will have to be served food in their rooms.

> Hotels and lodges will not be open to the public. They will be open only for business visitors and for medical reasons.

> All events including entertainment, social, political, educational, sports in closed and open-air arenas are banned.

> Beauty salons, spas, saloons etc are prohibited to function across the state.

> All recreation clubs, bars, auditoriums, amusement parks, meeting halls are banned from operations.

> No state government offices except secretariat, health and family welfare department, revenue department, disaster management, police, home guards, fire and rescue services, prisons, district administration, district trade centres, electricity, water, local body authorities, forest department, treasuries, social welfare and womenâ€™s rights departments will function during the lockdown. These restrictions will be in force for the offices of the Union government also.

> All private establishments, except those provided with exemptions, are prohibited from functioning from their office spaces. They shall instruct employees to work from home.

> Events like kumbabishekams and religious festivals are prohibited.

> Tourist spots like Nilgiris, Kodaikkanal and Yercaud will not be open to tourists from outstation and local areas.

> All beaches across the state will remain shut.

> Summer camps, schools, colleges, universities, government and private training centres are not allowed to function.

> Swimming pools and sports training academies are not allowed to function.

> Inter-district and intra-district bus services run by the government and private players are prohibited. Taxi services and auto services are also not allowed to operate. Those travelling to important weddings, funerals, interviews and job opportunities and hospitals can travel with the required documents/proof.

> All e-commerce services except those that supply food (Swiggy, Zomato) and Dunzo will be prohibited during the complete lockdown.

> Street food vendors will not be allowed to operate.

> Vegetable and flower shops on the footpaths are allowed to be open till 12 noon.

> Ration shops will be open till 12 noon.

> Courts and judicial offices will be allowed to function.

> Journalists and mediapersons will be allowed to function.

> Continuous process industries and industries manufacturing essential commodities are allowed to operate.

> Banks, insurance companies are allowed to operate with 50% staff.